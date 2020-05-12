State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,407 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of CMS Energy worth $25,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth $12,589,610,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,033,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,522,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,566,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,795,000 after purchasing an additional 860,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in CMS Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,589,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $979,666,000 after buying an additional 855,331 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS opened at $55.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.24. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $69.17. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $312,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,651.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra upgraded CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

