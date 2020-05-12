State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Hormel Foods worth $19,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 50,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Planning grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Professional Planning now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In related news, VP Lori J. Marco sold 10,373 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $492,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,265,361.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,070.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,391,665 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.45%.

HRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.90.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.