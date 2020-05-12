State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 18,150 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Square worth $23,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Square by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,798,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237,229 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Square by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,590,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,952,000 after purchasing an additional 829,282 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 10.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,194,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,832,000 after purchasing an additional 708,667 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Square by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,185,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,433,000 after buying an additional 321,411 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,747,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,474,000 after buying an additional 323,893 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $106,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,914,870.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $389,587.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,569,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,722 shares of company stock worth $4,175,244. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $74.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.45 and its 200 day moving average is $65.66. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 118.89 and a beta of 2.63. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $87.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. ValuEngine lowered shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Square from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Square from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Square from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Square from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

