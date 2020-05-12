State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Essex Property Trust worth $21,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 91,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 61.2% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 247,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ESS. Goldman Sachs Group cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zelman & Associates raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $354.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.69.

Shares of ESS opened at $242.92 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $175.81 and a 52 week high of $334.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.33.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.36. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $392.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $2.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 13,068 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total value of $4,180,453.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,177 shares in the company, valued at $17,651,122.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total transaction of $810,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,046.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.