State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,569 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Iqvia worth $25,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 114,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,679,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Iqvia by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 13,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Iqvia by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Iqvia by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV opened at $138.65 on Tuesday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $169.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 126.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.34 and its 200 day moving average is $141.65.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iqvia news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Iqvia from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Iqvia from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.06.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

