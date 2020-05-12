State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $19.33 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,990,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,991 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $19,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 112,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,647,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,996,000 after purchasing an additional 427,506 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 582,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 85.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,770,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,106,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,267,000 after purchasing an additional 317,839 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.95.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

