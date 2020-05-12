State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $19.35 Million Stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Cardinal Health worth $19,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH opened at $53.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day moving average is $51.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $39.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.04 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

