State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $20.46 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,757 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Palo Alto Networks worth $20,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 225 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan bought 8,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $184.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,406.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,805.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $1,989,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 838,699 shares in the company, valued at $139,014,359.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PANW opened at $218.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of -121.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.35 and a 200-day moving average of $214.19. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $251.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $284.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.53.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

