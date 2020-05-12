State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $21.18 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,019 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Marvell Technology Group worth $21,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,070,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $518,833.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,725.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $173,756.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,207.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,235 shares of company stock worth $1,434,632 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRVL opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 2.74%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.72.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

