State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $21.34 Million Stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of FleetCor Technologies worth $21,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in FleetCor Technologies by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total transaction of $6,810,349.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,603,983.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Dey sold 25,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.47, for a total transaction of $8,252,134.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,279,934.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,045. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FLT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $281.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.35.

Shares of FleetCor Technologies stock opened at $236.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.51 and a 12 month high of $329.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $661.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.20 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 32.37%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

