State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $22.81 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,961 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Simon Property Group worth $22,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $55.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day moving average is $119.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $177.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Simon purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $9,124,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $97,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,957.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 350,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,593. 8.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $218.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

