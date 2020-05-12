State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $23.14 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,126,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,721 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of Corning worth $23,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Corning by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 48,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Corning by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 93,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Corning by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 44,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLW. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.19. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.56, a PEG ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.