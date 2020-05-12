State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $24.53 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,818,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,393 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Schlumberger worth $24,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Schlumberger by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 90,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Schlumberger by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 22,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 92,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,987.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLB. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.87.

Shares of SLB opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 2.09. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

