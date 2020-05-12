State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $24.99 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 799,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,756 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Fastenal worth $24,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Fastenal by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 135,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 61,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in Fastenal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 39,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

Fastenal stock opened at $39.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.64. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $39.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

In other news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 7,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $285,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $387,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,343.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,091 shares of company stock worth $1,617,904 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

