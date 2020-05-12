State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $468.71 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Alphabet worth $468,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 108,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.6% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 320,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $372,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.9% during the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,403.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,221.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,323.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Aegis increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.