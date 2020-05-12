State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 17,857 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,857 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Conagra Brands worth $19,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,588,710,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,852,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191,453 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,654,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171,649 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,663,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,881,000 after acquiring an additional 515,817 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,113,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,334,000 after purchasing an additional 64,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.06.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 274,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $9,492,198.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $237,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 287,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,923,922. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

