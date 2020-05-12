State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 53,570 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,591,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,570 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Williams Companies worth $22,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Williams Companies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,659,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,809,000 after buying an additional 309,580 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 700,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 78.3% during the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 541,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 237,740 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 245.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 33,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 23,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Williams Companies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,867,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,029,000 after purchasing an additional 289,701 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

In related news, Director William H. Spence purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,398.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $502,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,246,838.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research raised Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

WMB opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.34. Williams Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $29.06. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 162.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.76.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.