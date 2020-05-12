State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 5,595 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Entergy worth $25,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETR. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Entergy by 12.1% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 161,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 17,454 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 2,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Entergy by 245.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 100,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,427,000 after buying an additional 71,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $96.22 on Tuesday. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $135.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.40 and its 200-day moving average is $114.19.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Entergy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Entergy from $129.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $3,394,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,306,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,347.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,066 shares of company stock worth $22,869,713 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

