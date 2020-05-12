State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Rockwell Automation worth $24,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 103,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,574,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 23,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.4% in the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 117.4% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $3,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK opened at $193.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $209.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.87.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 118.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

In related news, Director James Phillip Holloman sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $307,445.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

