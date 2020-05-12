State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,121 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of Las Vegas Sands worth $20,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,065,404 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,523,396,000 after buying an additional 240,033 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,371,524 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $865,179,000 after acquiring an additional 287,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $994,593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753,588 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,445 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $334,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $308,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Las Vegas Sands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.59.

NYSE:LVS opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.26. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

