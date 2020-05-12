State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,945 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Marathon Petroleum worth $21,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 45,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,368,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,447,000 after acquiring an additional 730,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $2,229,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

