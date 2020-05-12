State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 11,759 Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,759 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of RingCentral worth $21,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in RingCentral by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 2,077.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

RNG opened at $275.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.36. RingCentral Inc has a 12-month low of $110.34 and a 12-month high of $276.61.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $267.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RNG. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.71.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total value of $3,884,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,621 shares in the company, valued at $52,834,026.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.57, for a total transaction of $618,272.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 254,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,159,911.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,617 shares of company stock valued at $35,533,317. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

