State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,901 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of M&T Bank worth $18,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in M&T Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of MTB opened at $99.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.95. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $174.93.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTB. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $176.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $176.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.95.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.