State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,831 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Copart worth $19,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Copart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 60,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $618,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $4,229,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $33,056,859.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Copart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $82.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.45. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $104.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.09 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. Copart’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

