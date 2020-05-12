State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $23,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $63,560,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

NYSE CMG opened at $933.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $764.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $798.49. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $942.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 78.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.77, for a total transaction of $689,592.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,329,586.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total transaction of $3,717,766.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,393,212.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,520 shares of company stock worth $327,059,976 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $841.00 to $946.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $904.00 to $986.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $844.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.