State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,139,310 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 42,230 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Ford Motor worth $24,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARP Americas LP raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 360,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 62,200 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 164,863 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 238,815 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $4.30 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.49.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $53,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Farley, Jr. bought 194,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 828,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,369.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 224,950 shares of company stock worth $1,187,094. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F stock opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

