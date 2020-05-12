State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,398 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Fortinet worth $20,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Fortinet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 5.7% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 4.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 12.4% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

FTNT opened at $140.46 on Tuesday. Fortinet Inc has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $142.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.86. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 65.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Fortinet from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Fortinet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.77.

In other Fortinet news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total value of $89,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,958,639.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $2,845,109.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,186,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,061,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,954 shares of company stock worth $4,805,465 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

