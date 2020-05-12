State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GRMN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.20.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $81.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $105.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.15.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $856.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.24%.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Hartnett purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $64,763.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

