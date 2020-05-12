State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 31,725,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,576 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,999,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,555,000 after buying an additional 4,377,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,581,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,810,000 after buying an additional 612,306 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,750,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,612,000 after buying an additional 708,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,918,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,044,000 after buying an additional 156,806 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPW. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.79.

NYSE:MPW opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $294.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.09 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 39.25%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

