State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Lennar by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennar by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Lennar by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lennar from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Lennar from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.56.

NYSE LEN opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.97. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.71%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.