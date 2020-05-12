State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. State Street Corp acquired a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $494,102,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in FOX by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 9,438,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in FOX by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,385,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,230 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in FOX by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,549,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in FOX by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,135,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,493 shares during the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOXA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of FOX in a research report on Sunday. Cfra cut their price objective on FOX from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on FOX from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Societe Generale raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a report on Friday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

FOXA stock opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Fox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.38.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. FOX had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fox Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.