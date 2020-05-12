State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 552.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 246.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

In related news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 68,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $3,540,798.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 104,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,391,754.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,154,634.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 405,672 shares of company stock worth $20,835,403. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $39.46 on Tuesday. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $34.37 and a 12-month high of $52.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average is $44.30.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

SCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.50 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.07.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.