State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TECH. Norges Bank bought a new position in BIO-TECHNE in the fourth quarter worth $95,918,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the fourth quarter valued at $52,195,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 979,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,110,000 after acquiring an additional 68,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 170,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40,450 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,788,000 after acquiring an additional 38,825 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, Director Harold J. Wiens sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $218.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $230.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.33.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $279.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10, a PEG ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.69. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 52 week low of $155.17 and a 52 week high of $281.77.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.32 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

