State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 83.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Centurylink news, Director William Bruce Hanks acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,091. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,965,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTL shares. Guggenheim upgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Centurylink from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Centurylink from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

Shares of CTL opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Centurylink Inc has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.53.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Centurylink had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Centurylink’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

