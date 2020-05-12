State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,539,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $636,468,000 after acquiring an additional 72,084 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $8,667,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock opened at $230.36 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $368.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.49.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $235.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.65.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

