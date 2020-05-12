State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.43 Million Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 37,873 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 14,711 shares during the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.46, for a total value of $311,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $308,174.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,793 shares of company stock worth $827,341 in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOH. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to an “average” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.93.

MOH opened at $178.86 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.85 and a fifty-two week high of $187.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.01). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 40.87%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

