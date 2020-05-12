State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2 Million Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,032,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,846,000 after acquiring an additional 199,700 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $615,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $58.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.86. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 1.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Cognex from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cognex from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cognex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

