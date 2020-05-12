State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,139 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1,328.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 474.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

IR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised Ingersoll-Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.39.

IR stock opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.25 million. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

