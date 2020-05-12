State of Michigan Retirement System Invests $2.26 Million in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,877,000 after acquiring an additional 32,687 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $639,000. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Paycom Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.31.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $691,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total value of $309,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAYC opened at $274.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.63, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Paycom Software Inc has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $342.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.54.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.93 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

