State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,070 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 212,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 25,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 13,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of RF opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.26. Regions Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 20.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

RF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.