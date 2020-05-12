State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VAR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,285,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 452.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,191,000 after acquiring an additional 716,309 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,239,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $460,003,000 after acquiring an additional 556,316 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 768,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,074,000 after acquiring an additional 484,173 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $65,435,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

VAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.78.

VAR stock opened at $121.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.07. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $150.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.28.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $794.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.99 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total transaction of $160,437.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,725.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,279,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,339,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.