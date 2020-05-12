State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,291 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NetApp by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,416,736 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $337,192,000 after buying an additional 473,061 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in NetApp by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,256 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp stock opened at $44.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. NetApp Inc. has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $70.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.96.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.49% and a net margin of 18.19%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

NTAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Argus lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NetApp from $47.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.10.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

