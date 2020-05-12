State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Trimble by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its position in Trimble by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 804,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Trimble by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Trimble by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Trimble stock opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. Trimble Inc has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $46.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trimble from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Trimble from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Trimble from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

In related news, VP Michael Bank sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $264,918.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,709.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,138,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,521.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,938 shares of company stock worth $4,005,430. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

