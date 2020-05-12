State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,132 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Concho Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Concho Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Concho Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Concho Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Concho Resources by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Concho Resources news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $1,202,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Concho Resources from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

NYSE:CXO opened at $58.64 on Tuesday. Concho Resources Inc has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.66.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 210.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

