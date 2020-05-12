State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,400 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $119.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.90 and a 1 year high of $136.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $476,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,910,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 7,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $773,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,851 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

