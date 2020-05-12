State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,400 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 65.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 14,006 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 37.7% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 52,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 14,333 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter worth $491,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 37.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 412,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,178,000 after acquiring an additional 112,011 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter worth $2,552,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $109.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.23. Nasdaq Inc has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $120.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $301,507.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total value of $334,783.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,528.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.78.

Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

