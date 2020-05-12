State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,600 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CPT opened at $87.27 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $120.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

