State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,700 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHRW. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 300.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $74.40 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a one year low of $56.94 and a one year high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.03 and its 200 day moving average is $74.21.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $15,729,871.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 574,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,870,991.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $73.00 to $57.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.