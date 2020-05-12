State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,800 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $917,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 435,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,233,000 after buying an additional 21,723 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas Gallagher acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.23 per share, with a total value of $276,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 627,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,640,973.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

GPC opened at $75.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $108.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

Several research firms have commented on GPC. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens cut shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. S&P Equity Research decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

