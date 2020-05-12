State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 3,900 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,157,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,151,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,725,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,178 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,984,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,531 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRO opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.08 and its 200 day moving average is $39.67. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $698.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $216,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

